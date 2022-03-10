Goa CM Sawant takes lead, 2 DyCMs trailing

Panaji, March 10 (IANS) After initially trailing his nearest Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now leads by 605 votes from the Sanquelim Assembly seat after four rounds of counting, even as deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar continues to trail his Congress rival Altone D'Costa by 2,800 votes in the Quepem Assembly seat.



Another former deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar of the BJP is trailing his Congress rival and former Chief Minister Dgambar Kamat by 5,849 votes.



Former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent is also trailing to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Atanasio Monserrate for the contest for the Panaji Assembly seat by 713 seats.



Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Amit Palyekar is third in the vote tally for the St. Cruz seats behind his BJP and Congress rivals.



BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade continued to express confidence that the BJP would win a "clear majority" when the results are finally declared.



The BJP is leading in early trends over the Congress party across 40 constituencies.



