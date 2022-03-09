Goa: BJP exploring options as exit polls indicate hung assembly

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) As exit polls indicate a hung assembly in Goa, the BJP has opened up multiple channels for talks with regional parties and their candidates separately to ensure adequate numbers to form the next government in the state.



The ABP C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted between 13 and 17 seats for the BJP and between 12 and 16 seats for the Congress. The AAP is projected to win 1-5 seats. Goa has 40 Assembly seats with a majority mark of 21.



A BJP insider said that separate talks have started with the leadership of regional and smaller parties and their candidates to seek their support to cross the magic number in case of hung assembly.



"While talking with top leadership of regional parties, we are also approaching strong candidates of regional parties to seek their support. Separate talks with candidates have been started to get support at individual level in case their party does not agree to support the BJP government in the state," he said.



The BJP has started talks with independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).



It is learnt that the BJP is also identifying Congress candidates who can later on agree to defect from the party to support a BJP government.



"We have identified a few Congress candidates who can help us to form the government if we fail to cross the halfway mark," another Goa BJP leader said.



Sources said that a scheduled afternoon meeting between Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed due to some unavoidable situation.



"Sawant was supposed to meet Shah at around 12 noon but it was postponed. He was supposed to return from Mumbai to meet Shah but he went back to Goa," sources said.



As exit polls indicate a hung assembly in Goa, the BJP has started working on its 'plan B' to cross the halfway mark in the state assembly.



Meetings of senior BJP leaders have started in the national capital and in Mumbai to secure the majority in case of hung assembly in Goa.



Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the party's electoral chances.



Sources said that later, Sawant went to Mumbai to meet BJP election in-charge for Goa, Devendra Fadnavis and party state in-charge C.T. Ravi.



