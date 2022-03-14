Goa BJP MLA sworn-in as pro-tem speaker by Guv

Panaji, March 14 (IANS) BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar was sworn-in as the pro-tem speaker of the state legislative assembly by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday.



Gaonkar, a second-term BJP MLA from the Sanvordem assembly constituency in South Goa, will officiate as the acting Speaker and administer oath to the newly elected legislators of the state assembly on Tuesday and facilitate the election of the Speaker of the state assembly.



The BJP won 20 seats in the February 14 state assembly polls emerging as the single largest party, one short of a majority. The party however has received letters of unconditional support from three independent MLAs and the two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislators, which could potentially take the strength of the treasury benches to 25 in the 40-member state legislative assembly.



The ruling BJP's main contender, the Congress, could win only 11 seats, with one more seat won by its alliance partner, Goa Forward party.



