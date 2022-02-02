Goa AAP MLA candidates sign affidavits; pledge against defection

Panaji, Feb 2 (IANS) Weeks after Congress party candidates took a public oath in front of religious deities against defecting to other political parties after elections, candidates of the AAP in Goa on Wednesday signed affidavits against switching political parties after the February 14 polls.



At a press conference in Panaji, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also said that the issue of defections had reached "world record" proportions in Goa, calling for the strengthening of anti-defection laws in the country.



"Goa's politics is such that it has a history of defections. I think it must be a world record that 15 of the 17 elected MLAs of one party switch sides to another. This pledge is a legal document and if any of our candidates go against their pledge they can be prosecuted for breach of trust and swearing a false oath," Kejriwal told a press conference in Panaji, during which the party's 39 candidates posed with their signed affidavits.



Kejriwal was referring to the exodus of Congress party MLAs to the BJP between 2017 and 2022. Two of the three MLAs from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party also switched to the BJP during that period.



"We have chosen all good candidates, when choosing we have chosen based on who is clean and honest. We have chosen them well, yet we have felt the need for this affidavit because not only should you be honest, but you should also be seen to be honest. People have to be reassured (that) If I work dishonestly or change my party you can file a case against me," the Delhi Chief Minister also said.



"Anti defection laws need to be strengthened in India. Especially in the case of Goa. If an MLA wants to defect for reasons of 'defection' then they need to go back to the people. This is a confidence building measure that we are giving you in writing that we will not change. Today we are the only party that is bringing a statement of oath before the people," Kejriwal said.



--IANS

maya/shb/