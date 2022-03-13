GlossUpGlamUp

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) While it is no secret that a dab of gloss can add a whole lot of glam to your look, it's high time that this instant plumper got an upgrade. Nykaa, fuses together the best of both worlds with its latest Matte Gloss lipsticks.







The range includes eight stunning shades that celebrate eight different personalities, you could be a self-confessed Drama Queen, an absolute Fun Lover, an insta Glam Diva, a Busy Bee, the one with a bold spirit or a Flirty Face, the Wild One or the Cool Cat. The Nykaa Matte Gloss has a shade for every personality!



The high-impact formula is enriched with Vitamin E to keep your lips hydrated while giving them an irresistibly juicy finish. Whether you want the ideal red, daily nude, pink, or nude pink, the Gloss has it all to achieve your desired look. With its bold colour payoff and non-sticky formula, it is truly the lip product of your dreams! one stroke is all you need for a rich glossy sheen that won't budge for eight hours.



Reena Chhabra, CEO-Nykaa Brands "Our aim is to continuously keep delivering game-changing and on-trend products to our consumers and the new Nykaa Matte Gloss range is testament to our efforts. A high-glam product that is designed to cater to unstoppable, all while nourishing their lips. The formula is a genius combination of gloss and 8 hr long-wear, offering a rich colour payoff. Created in eight neutral shades to suit Indian skin tones, the matte gloss will become a staple product for our consumers."



Priced at INR 499 across Nykaa stores and platforms.



