Global Crusader: Surinder Kaul making community's voice heard across America

By Deepika Bhan

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) It was in 2017 that the mission of Surinder Kaul and his friends to get the scattered terror-affected minuscule community of Kashmiri Pandits on one platform was realised and the Global Kashmiri PanDIt Diaspora (GKPD) took shape.





GKPD, a civil society movement of the Kashmiri Pandits, has a goal -- to move the world's conscience about the plight of the community. Largely ignored by the nation's polity and the world human rights bodies, the GKPD's mission is to make the community's voice heard.



"It is the community voice at the global and national level. We want to be heard. What happened to us was a reality and not a fiction. We suffered and nobody took notice. So, after years of struggle and deliberations, GKPD came into being," said Kaul, the founder of the GKPD, who doesn't like to call himself as the chief but regards himself as one among the many who strived for making the platform.



It was following Kaul's prodding in 2009 that the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed an unofficial resolution asking the Central government to ensure that Kashmiri Pandits displaced from Kashmir due to insurgency are given all assistance and security so that they can return to their homeland. This helped Kaul and his ilk to shape their idea, which finally grew into the making of GKPD.



The group met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tour in Houston in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. Kaul was instrumental in setting up the meeting and the Prime Minister ‘thanked the community for their patience for over 30 years'.



Kaul has been travelling all over the US, meeting leaders and various groups, to narrate the reality of Kashmir.



"Our aim is to present the facts so that the world powers realise that what happened to us was genocide. We have been meeting leaders from all across the US, holding seminars, zoom meetings, even personal meets to convey the truth. Even our country has not recognised it as genocide.



"There is so much disinformation against India vis a vis Kashmir, and the Pakistan lobby has been very active. We have been making efforts to stop this and present the right view," Kaul said.



Perhaps, this was the reason that when film director Vivek Agnihotri came up with the idea of a movie on Kashmiri Pandits, the GKPD decided to lend all help.



"This was an opportunity to present the reality and since films have always been an effective medium to communicate and influence, we at GKPD decided to facilitate everything," Kaul said.



There were hundreds of case studies that were identified, located and convinced to narrate their tragic events. GKPD helped Agnihotri and his team to make a movie which has taken the country and the world by storm.



After watching the movie, the Rhode Island's House of Representatives passed a proclamation.



Kaul said that the state of Rhode Island in the US has officially recognised the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir and showed a certificate issued by the Island government to this effect.



"After watching ‘The Kashmir Files', they officially said that the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir occurred," Kaul said.



But, nothing of the sort has happened in India.



"Till the movie was not out, how many talked that there was really a massacre of Kashmiri Pandits? Those who knew have been trying to keep it hidden. Why? Now, everybody is talking," Kaul said.



He said that this movie has made the West sit up and take notice. "We went from place to place and people were just shocked to see the real images of Kashmir."



He said that in the US, he and his team went to several universities, met many leaders but the "highlight was the response in the Capitol Hill, where a Congressional reception was held for us. In January, ‘The Kashmir Files' hoarding was up in Times Square."



He said, "After the movie was screened, ‘Free Kashmir' posters were put up at several places."



Kaul was in Delhi to promote the movie.



He said, "The movie is getting an overwhelming response because it is about real facts. It is about the truth of what violence can do to a society. It is an eye-opener."



Kaul, however, said that even after three decades, the government has no comprehensive plan for the return and rehabilitation of the community in Kashmir.



"We are waiting for a comprehensive plan for the return and rehabilitation of the community in exile to our homeland, Kashmir. We are hopeful that our community will get justice," he said.



Upset with the fact that justice has been elusive for the past 32 years, Kaul said it is the duty of the government to bring justice and to help the Kashmiri Pandits return to the Valley.



He said that no government in power has thought about setting up a tribunal or a judicial commission to probe the exodus of the minority communities from Kashmir.



"Hundreds were killed, many raped, houses were set on fire, temples were desecrated and lot of atrocities were inflicted upon the community since 1989 in Kashmir. Genocide was committed against a community. But no government has recognised this," said Kaul.



"At least this government abrogated Article 370. But for us, returning to our homes still remains a dream and this government has not made any plan so far," said Kaul.



The GKPD is now supporting a Private Members' Bill in the Parliament through Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.



"He is bringing the Bill on our request. The government has to think and consider," Kaul said.



Even as the wait gets longer to go back home, Kaul and his GKPD will continue to struggle and make the truth about the Kashmir terrorism known to the world.



(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)



