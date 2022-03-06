Global Covid caseload tops 445 mn

Washington, March 6 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 445 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.99 million and vaccinations to over 10.57 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 445,005,937 and 5,994,717, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,579,066,920.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,265,726 and 958,437, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,957,477 infections and 514,878 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,040,800 infections and 652,216 deaths).



The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,191,580), the UK (19,256,835), Russia (16,619,507), Germany (15,723,907), Turkey (14,326,217), Italy (12,990,223) and Spain (11,100,428), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (348,467), Mexico (319,296), Peru (210,907), the UK (162,582), Italy (155,782), Indonesia (149,918), France (140,264), Colombia (139,037), Iran (137,747), Argentina (126,708), Germany (124,057), Poland (112,535), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (100,413).



--IANS

ksk/