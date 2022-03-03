Global Covid caseload tops 440 mn

Washington, March 3 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 440 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.97 million and vaccinations to over 10.55 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 440,135,669 and 5,972,440, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,554,055,080.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,143,710 and 954,512, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,938,599 infections and 514,246 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,846,495 infections and 650,254 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (23,017,711), the UK (19,166,049), Russia (16,353,868), Germany (15,174,376), Turkey (14,206,121), Italy (12,867,918), Spain (11,054,888), Argentina (8,912,317), Iran (7,066,975), the Netherlands (6,620,593), Colombia (6,067,023), Poland (5,694,767), Indonesia (5,630,096), Mexico (5,521,744), Japan (5,143,818) and Ukraine (5,040,518), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (346,197), Mexico (318,531), Peru (210,744), the UK (162,278), Italy (155,214), Indonesia (149,036), France (139,781), Colombia (138,899), Iran (137,267), Argentina (126,390), Germany (123,311), Ukraine (112,459), Poland (111,864) and Spain (100,037).



--IANS

ksk/

