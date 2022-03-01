Global Covid caseload tops 436.3 mn

Washington, March 1 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 436.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.95 million and vaccinations to over 10.53 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 436,385,844 and 5,955,315, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,534,752,479.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,035,756 and 950,408, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,924,130 infections and 513,843 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,796,571 infections and 649,676 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,877,926), the UK (19,021,005), Russia (16,161,596), Germany (14,824,923), Turkey (14,089,456), Italy (12,782,836), Spain (10,977,524), Argentina (8,900,656), Iran (7,051,429), the Netherlands (6,242,946), Colombia (6,064,583), Poland (5,667,054), Mexico (5,506,105) and Indonesia (5,564,448), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (344,655), Mexico (318,086), Peru (210,538), the UK (161,934), Italy (154,767), Indonesia (148,335), Colombia (138,767), France (139,382), Iran (136,838), Argentina (126,152), Germany (122,766), Ukraine (112,459) and Poland (111,317).



