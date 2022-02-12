Global Covid caseload tops 408.1 mn

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 408.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.80 million and vaccinations to over 10.16 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 408,157,822 and 5,800,640, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,168,415,394.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 77,608,377 and 918,206, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,536,137 infections and 507,177 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,299,336 infections and 637,467 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,646,561), the UK (18,346,553), Russia (13,526,183), Turkey (12,748,341), Germany (12,127,767), Italy (11,991,109), Spain (10,604,200), Argentina (8,716,940), Iran (6,761,855), Colombia (6,007,991), the Netherlands (5,524,764), Poland (5,328,492) and Mexico (5,226,269), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (332,010), Mexico (311,554), Peru (207,737), the UK (159,909), Italy (150,555), Indonesia (144,958), Colombia (136,764), France (135,534), Iran (133,437), Argentina (123,859)), Germany (119,729), Ukraine (109,206) and Poland (107,757).



