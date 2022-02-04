Global Covid caseload tops 387.5 mn

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 387.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.71 million and vaccinations to over 10 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 387,549,471 and 5,710,191, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,009,952,737.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 75,954,167 and 896,496, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (41,803,318 infections and 498,983 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,820,745 infections and 629,301 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,274,710), the UK (17,631,392), Russia (11,936,064), Turkey (11,833,165), Italy (11,235,745), Germany (10,303,972), Spain (10,125,348), Argentina (8,472,848), Iran (6,446,404) and Colombia (5,916,825), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (325,986), Mexico (306,920), Peru (205,985), the UK (157,938), Italy (147,320), Indonesia (144,320), Colombia (134,781), France (132,847), Iran (132,563), Argentina (121,834), Germany (118,219), Ukraine (107,303) and Poland (105,753).



--IANS

ksk/



