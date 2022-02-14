Girl eloped with kin of BJP MLA returns to police station

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) A 25-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped on February 9, reached Agam Kuan police station, Patna and claimed that she eloped with brother-in-law of BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and kidnapping charge levelled against him is completely false.



Earlier on Sunday, Patna police registered an FIR against the BJP MLA of Lauria in Bettiah district, for kidnapping a girl named Rishima Raj, a resident of Progressive Colony located on Bhagwan Das road in Patna. The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother Rekha Kumari.



The victim's mother, in the complaint said that her daughter went to College of Commerce for examination on February 9 and did not return. The victim's mother alleged that her phone was switched on once and when she was contacted Vinay Bihari received the call.



The FIR was registered under IPC sections 366 and 120B in Agam Kuan police station.



After he was named in the FIR, Vinay Bihari told his brother-in-law Rajiv Singh and Rishima Raj to appear before the police and set the record straight.



Rishima Raj recorded the statement under 164 and claimed that she went with Rajiv Singh on her own.



"We are in love and want to get married. BJP MLA Vinay Bihari has no role in it. The kidnapping charge levelled against him is completely false," Rishima Raj said.



Agam Kuan police station investigation officer said that the statement of Rishima Raj has been recorded. "She is a major and eloped with a person who is also a major. We have informed Rishima's parents about the development and initiated the process of withdrawal of the FIR," he said.



