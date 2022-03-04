Gireesh Sahdev to don cop's hat in the crime drama ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Popular actor Gireesh Sahdev will be seen playing the role of a police officer in 'Crime Patrol 2.0'.



He is seen as Police Inspector Ajit Pratap Singh, who is a part of the cop squad solving crime cases in the city of Uttar Pradesh.



Elated to be a part of the show, Gireesh said: "I have been an avid fan of Crime Patrol and I am aware of the popularity the show has garnered through the years. I just couldn't let go of the opportunity to be a part of 'Crime Patrol 2.0'. Whenever I wear the uniform, I feel a sense of responsibility attached to it which makes me work harder to do justice to the role."



'Best Of Luck Nikki' actor shared further about the concept of the show.



"While the core of the show remains the same, it will now delve closely into how the cops go about solving these crime cases – their thought process, the tools that they use and how it impacts them personally as well. I would urge the audience to watch the show to understand their own surroundings better and be satark in identifying the tell-tale signs of a criminal activity brewing," he added.



‘Crime Patrol 2.0' is starting from March 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.



