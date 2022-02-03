Giant tricolour unfurled atop 104-ft flagpole in Tawang

Itanagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday hoisted a giant tricolour atop of a 104-feet tall flagpole at the Ngangpa Natme Buddha Park in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.



After unfurling the national flag, Khandu dedicated it to all the patriotic people of the state and the country.



He congratulated Tawang's MLA Tsering Tashi, district administration, SSB, ITBP, Indian Army and all other concerned for installing the giant national flag in Tawang.



Located at a height of 3,400 metre, Tawang Monastery is the second biggest and oldest in Asia and a popular tourist attraction.



