Germany to buy consignment of US F-35 fighter jets

Berlin, March 15 (IANS) Germany is seeking to buy a consignment of US F-35 fighter jets to replace its aging Tornado fleet, the German Defence Ministry has told the Parliament, DW reported.



The decision comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month announced a massive boost in defence spending, as the Ukraine conflict forces Berlin to reassess its foreign and defence policies.



Berlin is seeking to use the Lockheed Martin planes to replace the Tornados, which were introduced more than 40 years ago.



In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz said he would bring the nation's investments above a key NATO commitment of 2 per cent of GDP, the report said.



The F-35 is considered the world's most modern combat aircraft. Its unique shape and outer coating make the jet difficult for enemy radars to detect.



At present, the Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs stored in Germany, in case of a conflict.



However, the German air force has been flying those planes since the 1980s, and they are due to be phased out between 2025 and 2030, DW reported.



The government is seeking more information on when the planes could be delivered, according to a document circulated to German lawmakers.



"In a first step, we will put in a formal request with the US government for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets in order to get clarity regarding delivery timelines and options for cooperation in training and maintenance," the document said.



Announcing an increase in military spending, Chancellor Scholz said the German army would receive $113 billion for investments and armament projects.



