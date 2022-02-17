Germany braces for storm Ylenia

Berlin, Feb 17 (IANS) The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued the second highest severe weather warning for all of northern and eastern part of the country ahead of storm Ylenia.



Storm Ylenia is expected to bring Hurricane-force gusts with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour in parts of Germany, reports Xinhua news agency.



"These are wind speeds that we do not experience in the lowlands so widespread every year," said DWD meteorologist Adrian Leyser.



Some federal states, such as North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland, have already announced to close schools or allowed students to stay at home on Thursday while Germany's state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of disruptions to train traffic due to the severe weather.



On the North Sea coast of Germany, there was a risk of a storm surge, as the high tide could be one to two metres above normal levels, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) warned on Wednesday.



Because gusts could occur very suddenly, there was a "potential for damage that should not be underestimated", Leyser said.



Trees could be uprooted, roofs damaged and objects whirled around.



"So not only travelling, but being outdoors in general should be avoided whenever possible."



According to the German weather service, storm Ylenia would slowly weaken over the course of Thursday.



However, the next hurricane Zeynep, whose intensity could not yet be accurately predicted, was already expected for Friday.



