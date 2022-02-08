German MNC Bosch to set up facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) German multinational Bosch Global Software Technologies has agreed to set up their facility in Telangana which will provide employment for about 3,000 people, the state government said on Tuesday.



During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao welcomed the company.



"BOSCH in Hyderabad! German MNC & a world leader in Mobility, Industrial Engineering & Home Appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3000 people," he tweeted.



During the meeting, the minister highlighted that Telangana has the best talent pool and infrastructure. Earlier, many companies recruited more employees than they announced initially, he said.



Bosch came to India 100 years ago when it started its operations in then Calcutta. Bosch software and R&D division came to then Bangalore in 1997. For the first time after 25 years, the company decided to set up their facility in Hyderabad with a large presence of 3,000 people in IT, engineering, and R&D.



Officials said this stands as a testimony to the visionary leadership, able administration and industry-friendly policies of the Telangana government.



A formal launch event will be organised by Bosch in the coming days.



--IANS

