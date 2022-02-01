German CDU confirms Friedrich Merz as party head

Berlin, Feb 1 (IANS) Friedrich Merz was officially confirmed as the new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) with 95.33 per cent of the votes, the party announced.



"We are taking over the CDU at a difficult time," said the 66-year-old politician, adding that "we know about our civic responsibility for this country".



Merz had already been elected chairman of the CDU with an overwhelming majority of 94.62 per cent by the party's delegates during a digital party conference on January 22, reports Xinhua news agency.



For legal reasons, the result had to be confirmed by a postal vote, according to the CDU, which newly elected its entire management team after the election defeat last year.



In December 2021, Merz won the member vote on the chairmanship of the CDU with 62.1 per cent of the votes.



