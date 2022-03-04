GenNext winners to showcase at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) Talent discovery program -- INIFD presents GenNext for its 33rd batch, announces the two winning designers -- 36-year-old Soham Acharya (Alpona Designs) from New Delhi and 28-year-old Shriya Khanna from Coimbatore/New Delhi were chosen through a virtual jury selection process to showcase their collections at the upcoming FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week scheduled from March 23-27 in New Delhi.





Announcing the latest batch of GenNext designers, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations, Lakme, said, "Ever since the inception of the GenNext program in 2006, we have always been committed to providing new talent an opportunity to be mentored by our experts and a platform to showcase their work as well as interact with different stakeholders within the industry. This season, we are thrilled to announce the 33rd batch of GenNext designers, as the platform returns to a physical showcase, after two years. We look forward to seeing the winners picked by the jury showcase their collections at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, create some signature, new beauty looks with Lakme's trend-setting products in synchronicity with their collection themes."



Talking about the GenNext programme, Jaspreet Chandok, Head -- RISE Fashion and Lifestyle, said, "The GenNext program is one of the highly coveted platforms in the industry that not only identifies and nurtures new designers but also provides them the opportunity to showcase their collections on a global platform. Over more than a decade, the program has been responsible for introducing more than 200 designers, several of whom have gone on to make a mark in the Indian and global fashion industry. We look forward to these two winners kicking off their fashion journey as their collections debut at the upcoming, on-ground edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week."



The INIFD presents GenNext programme has been recognised for identifying and providing young and talented designers with opportunities to improve their skills and take

centrestage in the fashion industry. This season, the GenNext show will return to a physical format as the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week transitions to an onground format.



