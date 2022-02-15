Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste join 'Culprits'

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Gemma Arterton and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have come on-board for the web series 'Culprits'.



The series follows the aftermath of a heist, with the crew being picked off one-by-one by what appears to be a serial killer. The principal photography for the project has already started, reports Variety.



Nathan Stewart-Jarrett of 'Candyman' fame will play the lead character of Joe in the eight part series, which is one of Disney Plus's first UK original series to be announced, commissioned under the Star brand.



While Arterton will play Dianne, Howell-Baptiste will essay the role of officer. In addition, the series will also star Niamh Algar as Psycho, Kamel El Basha as Youssef, debutante Tara Abboud as Azar, Kevin Vidal as Jules, Ned Dennehy as Devil and Eddie Izzard as Vincent.



Stephen Garrett ("The Undoing") and filmmaker J. Blakeson ("I Care A Lot") and Johanna Devereaux will serve as the executive producer on the show for Disney Plus. Morenike Williams is on board as a producer.



Blakeson will also direct the first five episodes while Claire Oakley ("Make Up") is set to direct the remaining three.



--IANS

