Geetika Mehandru to play a college girl in 'Roohaniyat'

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Geetika Mehandru has already bagged a big project as she will be playing the character of a journalist in the movie 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead.



Now, the 'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actress is all set to be seen in upcoming web series 'Roohaniyat' on MX Player. First promo has been released already.



Speaking on the same, she says: "Finally it's happening. 'Roohaniyat' is my first ever web project. I always wanted to try my luck in web and now when it's going to release, I am getting all the butterflies in my stomach. This project is very special for me because of the character that I am playing."



She further continues briefing on her character: "My character Gouri is a college girl who is matured than her age. She comes from a broken family where her parents are divorced and living separately with different partners. Gouri is someone who is very secretive and extremely possessive for her own people. Audiences are gonna see how she will realise that love is all about respecting each other."



--IANS

ila/kr



