Geetika Mehandru plans to make Valentine's Day celebration special with her friends

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Geetika Mehandru, who has joined the show 'Chotti Sarrdaarni' again after quitting it last year, is having a gala time these days on the show's set, courtesy her new friends that she has made on the show.



As they say, who needs a partner when you have a bunch of such good friends. This absolutely goes well with Geetika. This Valentine's Day when many couples enjoy the day, Geetika will be seeing with her group of friends, enjoying the day in her own unique style.



Speaking on the same, she says: "My Valentine's Day will be with my girls gang. It's been so long as we have been working the whole day and night so we will stay in a hotel, groom ourselves. Will pamper our skin hair and of course our mental peace, that is much needed. We are four girls and we have decided a color theme and we will follow that. It's just we will make ourselves and each other feel special. Single can also have fun."



She further continues: "Apart from that, we will go for a fancy dinner. This absolutely gives 'Four More Shots' vibes, isn't it?. I am super excited for this hangout and just can't wait for V-Day. It's gonna be the most special V-Day of my life."



--IANS

ila/kr