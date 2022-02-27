Gayathrie Shankar makes Malayalam debut with 'Nnaa...Thaan Case Kodu!!'

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Gayathrie Shankar, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Tamil films like 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' and 'Rummy', is to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film 'Nnaa...Thaan Case Kodu!!'.



Directed by Ratish Poduval, the film, which went on floors in Cheruvathoor in Kerala on Saturday, will feature actor Kunchacko Boban in the lead along with Gayathrie.



Actor Kunchacko Boban, who made the announcement on Instagram said, " 'Nnaa...Thaan Case Kodu!!" shoot commenced at Cheruvathoor.



Trikaripur MLA M. Rajagopal lit the lamp. Director Ratish Poduval, Producer Santhosh.T.Kuruvila and Production Designer Jyothish Shanker join hands after 'Android Kunjappan'.



Director of Photography Rakesh Haridas, who did the acclaimed Hindi movie 'Sherni', who also happens to be a Malayali,cranks the camera.



"Gayathri Shanker makes her Malayalam debut. Has acted in movies like 'Naduvile Konjam Pakkathey Kaanom', 'Super Deluxe' etc. Editor Manoj Kannoth, production controller Benny Kattappana, make-up Hassan Wandoor."



