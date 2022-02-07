Gautham Krishna shares his experience of working with Pujita Ponnada in 'Aakasa Veedhullo'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Gautham Krishna is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie 'Aakasa Veedhullo' opposite popular actress Pujita Ponnada.



On working with her, the actor says: "Pujita is currently doing a lot of films here. She is very down to earth and very comfortable to work with. She is a very passionate soul. This script needed a lot of chemistry between us two. I was skeptical about that in the beginning but she understood the depth of the character and script and made it very easy for me to act too. You will see an intense love story between us and chemistry has worked out really well."



Talking about his debut into south film, Gautham, who is a qualified MBBS doctor too says: "My character, Siddhu's journey of a rockstar who was once soft and loving at heart, and later for a reason becomes a harsh and intense person forced by circumstances, interested me. The story deals with two main points , one is love and other is passion and displays two extremely contrasting shades of me one as a lover boy and other as a rockstar."



Ask him why he pursued acting despite being a doctor by education and he says: "I don't have any film background. But I was always interested in films and my family's only obligation was to complete my education before pursuing my passion. After my degree my family supported me too and that's how I ventured into acting."



