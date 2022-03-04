Gautham Krishna admires Ranbir Kapoor's acting skills

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Gautham Krishna who is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie 'Aakasa Veedhullo' draws acting inspirations from Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.



He says: "When it comes to acting I admire Ranbir Kapoor a lot because more than dialogues he emotes through eyes and that is a wonderful quality of an actor. And I draw inspiration from every person. I observe people and their behavioural patterns and apply them to the character. It helps me to groom my acting skills and be organised and prepared to face the camera while shooting."



The actor also feels the regional entertainment industry is growing and ringing in new opportunities.



He adds: "In the current scenario, the film industries have expanded alot and every film is potentially a pan Indian film if it has the capability to cater relatability in story and emotions. I would like to explore in terms of characters and I don't want to stick to a particular genre or style. I personally feel the regional entertainment industry is growing with new opportunities."



--IANS

