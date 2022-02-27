Gas pipeline explodes in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Kiev, Feb 27 (IANS) An explosion on a gas pipeline occurred in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
As per sources from the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, the Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city's Danylivka district in the early morning, Xinhua reported citing Ukrinform news agency.
There is yet no second source confirming Russia's role in the blast.
--IANS
int/sks
