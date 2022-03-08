Garmin India launches new Instinct 2 smartwatch series

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Garmin India on Tuesday expanded its rugged and contemporary Instinct family smartwatch with new devices that carry features such as Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, and many others.



Instinct 2 remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 metres.



The Instinct series starts from Rs 33,990 and goes up to Rs 51,990 (solar tactical edition).



It also offers a new high-resolution, easy-to-read display protected by chemically strengthened material and scratch-resistant glass, the company said.



Also, Instinct 2 Series can be further tailored with free downloads of applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store.



The new series also offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point.



"The new Instinct 2 Series is enhanced with ground-breaking and innovative technology to amplify user experience to the next level with its bold colours and new lifestyle, multiple fitness, health and wellness features," said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.



The smartwatch offers a slimmer profile and comes in two sizes - a traditional 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel, offering a more comfortable fit for people with smaller wrists.



Instinct 2 provides up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode.



Also, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode with solar setting.



The first 100 customers to pre-book Instinct 2 will get a pair of "Saucony" casual shoe "Azura" worth Rs 7,990, said the company.



