Garima Vikrant Singh to feature in 'Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) 'Gustakh Dil' actress Garima Vikrant Singh is excited to join the cast of upcoming show 'Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi'.



She says: "I'm really blessed to enjoy the opportunity to act in this show. The story of the show is totally different and very beautifully written and directed by Rahul Pandeyji. I would definitely say the show will make viewers feel the emotions of each character and wonder about them. The dialogues used in the fiction will touch hearts and will become popular for sure."



The actress who was last seen in television show 'Namak Issk Ka' says the show is totally different from all other family shows aired before.



She adds: "Till now as an actor or an audience I haven't acted or watched any story line that is used in this show. It is a family drama but totally fresh and different from the family stories premiered before. I took up the show, as I'm fond of literature and the narration was exactly likewise. I enjoyed it so much that I could already feel myself in my role with my imagination."



