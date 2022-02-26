'Gangubai Kathiawadi' mints Rs 10.5 cr on day one

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has made a whopping Rs 10.5 crore on the first day of its release on February 25.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of Alia's hits such as 'Raazi' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Twitter.



Adarsh said: "#Raazi vs #GangubaiKathiawadi: *Day 1* biza #Raazi: 7.53 cr (pre-Covid + 100% occupancy) #GangubaiKathiawadi: 10.50 cr (pandemic + 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra)... Note: #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi (some locs) are best performers on Day 1. #India biz."



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.



It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', written by S. Hussain Zaidi.



