Gang duping youth with govt jobs caught by UP Police, Military Intelligence

Varanasi, Feb 21 (IANS) A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police and Military Intelligence (MI), have arrested a gang of miscreants engaged in duping money from unemployed youths in the name of arranging government jobs.



Three persons, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested from the Sigra area.



According to the STF, the kingpin of the gang Ajit Pratap Singh a.k.a. Aman of Delhi, Dharmendra Kumar of Kanpur Dehat and Ashu Singh of New Delhi were arrested from near Bharat Mata Mandir under the limits of Sigra police station.



Several documents including appointment letters, identity cards, recruitment forms, envelopes related to the Indian Army, Indian Railway, withdrawal form of State Bank of India of Rs 1,00,009 value, seals of eight government departments, four mobile phones, a dairy and cash worth Rs 16,000 were recovered from them.



The STF said that the gang targeted unemployed youths seeking job in the army, railway, irrigation and other government departments.



Apart from youths of Varanasi and other UP districts, job-seekers in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and many other parts of the country were also in contact with this gang.



On Sunday, Ajit and his gang members had called some aspirants near Bharat Mata Mandir to finalise a deal when the STF team caught the trio.



During initial interrogation Ajit divulged that he initially worked at a call centre and used to charge Rs 5,000 from unemployed youths to arrange job for them in private companies.

Later, he came in contact with fraudsters of Bihar and West Bengal who duped unemployed youths in the name of ensuring their recruitment in government departments.



After this he started developing network of his agents to contact unemployed youths and give lucrative offers. Later, they used to issue fake admit cards, conduct fake examinations and medical tests and also issue fake joining letters.



They used to charge money from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from each of their clients.



Ajit also said that the gang used conduct training for the clients and also paid Rs 25,000 as salary to each candidate from the money charged from them for three months.



The diary recovered from them by the STF contained details of all the aspirants victimized by this gang.



