Galaxy Watch 5 may come with bigger battery than current-generation models

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer to help users measure their body temperature and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming smartwatch may come with a bigger battery than current-generation models.



According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with model number SM-R900 has appeared in a regulatory filing with its battery carrying part number EB-BR900ABY, having 276mAh capacity.



This is slightly bigger than the 247mAh battery found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series could also come with some advanced health-related features, including a sensor to accurately measure the body temperature.



Samsung has also developed new technology to resolve issues with existing temperature sensing tools. The company will introduce the new function to help users detect symptoms of Covid-19 at home.



The tech giant has devised a way to measure body temperature accurately through a smartwatch, and that the new technology will make it to the upcoming Galaxy Watch models.



Samsung earlier unveiled Galaxy Watch4 that is among the first ones to feature the new Wear OS jointly built with Google.



Along with a lot of health features, such as a heart rate monitor, one of the interesting USPs of the device is that it allows users to monitor their stress levels. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis -- so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect irregular heartbeat, among others.



