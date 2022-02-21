Galaxy Tab S8 series with dual rear cameras launched in India

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Samsung on Monday launched all three of its variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 -- Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 -- at a starting price of Rs 58,999 in the Indian market.



Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB storage and is priced at Rs 1,08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 1,22,999 for 5G variant. Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in 8GB+128GB storage variant, Tab S8+ is priced at Rs 74,999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 87,999 for 5G variant. The Tab S8 is priced at Rs 58,999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 70,999 for 5G variant.



"The Galaxy Tab S8 series offers revolutionary multitasking capabilities, powerful productivity and sophisticated hardware to provide you freedom and flexibility to work and play," Sandeep Poswal, Business Head, New Computing Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.



Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022 on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorised partners.



Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22,999.



Additionally, consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+ and Rs 7,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 using HDFC Bank cards.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density.



Under the hood, there is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM.



The tablet houses a dual rear camera setup -- a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.



It comes with the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8. For video chats, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.



The tablet features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC that is available on the other two models.



It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.



