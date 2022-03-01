GV Prakash, Gautham Menon-starrer 'Selfie' to release on Apr 1

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Director Mathi Maran's long-awaited action entertainer 'Selfie', featuring actors G.V. Prakash, Varsha Bollamma and director Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead, is to hit screens on April 1, its makers announced on Tuesday.



Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, music director and actor G.V. Prakash said, "'Selfie' releases on April 1 in theatres… Thanu sir, watch out for this stunning debutant director Mathi Maaran."



The film, which has G.V. Prakash playing a college student turned broker of college seats, has been garnering attention ever since the film unit released the film's trailer.



Produced by D Sabareesh and presented by Kalaipuli S. Thanu on behalf of the V Creations, the film has music by the film's hero G.V. Prakash and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy.



One reason why the film has triggered huge expectations is that it will feature director Gautham Vasudev Menon in a full-fledged role.



