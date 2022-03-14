Fwd: Shaan Groverr to play a teenage lover in TV show 'Roohaniyat'

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Shaan Groverr, who was seen in shows such as 'Decoded Season 3', 'RejectX 2' and, 'Nazar' is all set to play a teenage lover in the upcoming web series 'Roohaniyat'.



He is going to play a young 21 year old boy who is carefree, good looking and has a well toned body.



Talking about his character, Shaan reveals: "Rishi is a third year student of Computer Engineering who also happens to be a bike enthusiast. He loves adventure and exploring different things. He belongs to a Pune well to do Maharashtrian family. Like many boys of his age, Rishi also loves dating girls for fun but eventually falls in love with them very easily."



Asked about his expectations from the web series and audience, Shaan said: "Every actor wants their audience to love their character just as much as they do. I'm no different. I think Rishi is a very lovable character with whom most of the teenage boys will relate the most. I hope the audiences will understand his innocence, confusion and love for Prisha (Kanika Mann). He will leave you all with a smile and a smirk."



'Roohaniyat' will stream on MX Player. The romantic mystery drama features Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in prominent roles.



