Fresh Covid cases fall below 100 in TN after 2 years

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) For the first since since March 30, 2020, the Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dipped to less than 100 on Sunday.



In a statement, Tamil Nadu State Public Health department said that 95 persons (48 men and 47 women) tested positive on Sunday for Covid -19 on conducting 41,859 tests. Currently, there are 1,173 active cases in the state who are either treated at hospitals or at homes.



Chennai recorded 35 fresh cases, while Coimbatore logged 10. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts, the health department said.



Chengaplapptu registered fresh cases while Kancheepuram had five. Both these districts are adjacent to the Chennai district.



There were no Covid-related deaths reported on Sunday. The death toll in the state till date stands at 38,023.



As many as 223 people recovered from the infection on Sunday and the total number of people who had recovered from disease has touched 34,12,714 so far.



The highest single day tally the state witnessed during the third wave on January 22, when 30,744 fresh cases were detected on testing 1,55,648 samples.



As many as 33 people succumbed to the virus that day, 1,94, 697 people were under treatment.



--IANS

aal/shb/