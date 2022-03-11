Freeing Manipur from bandh, blockade among reasons for poll success: BJP

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Making the state free from bandh and blockade are among the reasons listed by the BJP for the party's historic victory in the Manipur Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday.



The BJP has retained power in the northeastern state for the second consecutive term by winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.



"People of Manipur voted against bandh, blockade, disruption and insurgency. People have understood who all were behind the bandh and blockade culture, so they have voted for the BJP to make Manipur peaceful and free of all blockades," a senior party functionary told IANS.



The saffron party also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for initiating the peace process in Manipur.



"There is a large coalition of political parties, not only in Manipur but in other northeastern states as well, which is against the BJP on the name of AFSPA. But BJP coming to power in Manipur on its own by completely uprooting the Congress shows that the nationalist force has won. People have understood who promotes disruption, and who actually wants peace," a party insider said.



The main opposition Congress in Manipur, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 Assembly polls by securing 28 seats, could manage only five seats this time.



"Complete uprooting of Congress, which ruled Manipur for all these years, either alone or in alliance, is another reason behind BJP's success. Congress' fall in the state is a story in itself," a BJP functionary said.



"For the first time, the BJP has got majority on its own in Manipur. Brand Modi has helped us to get the mandate and create history," a party insider said.



