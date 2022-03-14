Free bus service for students of Puducherry in a week, says Education minister

Puducherry, March 14 (IANS) The Education Minister of Puducherry A. Namassivayam has said that free bus services for students in the Union Territory will commence in a week.



The minister, while speaking to mediapersons at an event organised by the Puducherry Directorate of School education said that the tenders for the bus services have been received and bus operations would commence within a week.



During the programme, Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy handed over the appointment orders of 158 pre-primary teachers or Bala Sevikas. He said that just as the pre-primary teachers were posted, the Government of the Union Territory of Puducherry would soon fill the vacancies of lower division clerks and upper-division clerks in the territory.



The education minister said that the Chief Minister had kept his word in handing over appointment orders to the Pre-primary teachers and added that classes for LKG and UKG have commenced functioning on Monday morning in all the four regions, Puducherry, Karaikkal, Yanam, and Mahe under the Union Territory of Puducherry.



Namassivayam also confirmed that syllabus for Classes X, XI, and XII would be completed before the commencement of the board examinations.



--IANS

aal/shb/