France to lift indoor mask mandate, vax pass

Paris, March 4 (IANS) French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the government will ease Covid-19 restrictions effective from March 14, lifting the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor areas and the vaccine pass.



"The situation is improving," Xinhua news agency quoted Castex as saying to the French daily news TF1.



According to the Prime Minister, the wearing of masks in indoor areas will not be mandatory with the exception in public transports, and the health pass will still be required in hospitals and nursing homes.



However, the mandatory vaccination for the hospital staff stays in effect, he said.



Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, France has so far reported 23,541,275 Covid-19 cases and 141,758 deaths.



--IANS

ksk/