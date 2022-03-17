France reports over 100k new Covid cases for 2nd straight day

Paris, March 17 (IANS) France has reported more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases for a second consecutive day, leading to increased concerns over a new wave of the pandemic, according to data from the National Health Agency.



On Tuesday, 116,618 cases were recorded amid the ongoing spike, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the National Health Agency, numbers of both hospitalisations and intensive care patients are on the decline, stabilising at 20,757 and 1,728 respectively.



On Monday, the government lifted Covid-19 restrictive measures such as the vaccine pass and the mask mandate in indoor areas.



Some 54 million people in France have received at least one vaccine dose, while almost 40 million have got their booster shots, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry.



France has also started to administer a fourth vaccine dose to people over the age of 80 who have received their booster shot.



Of the country's 4.1 million people over the age of 80, 3.1 million have already had the booster shot, according to media reports.



As of Thursday, the country's overall caseload and death toll stood at 23,946,847 and 141,640, respectively.



