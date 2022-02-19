Four things to look out for in Spain's Matchday 25

Madrid, Feb 19 (IANS) The 25th round of matches in La Liga will see a lot of focus on the battle for Europe, but the title race also maintains its interest. Here are some things to watch out for in Spain this weekend.







1. Benzema to end Real Madrid's goal drought



Real Madrid entertain struggling Alaves in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday night after a disappointing run of results which have seen them score just one goal in their last four matches. It is no surprise that those results coincided with Karim Benzema's absence with a hamstring injury and although he played in this week's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint Germain, he didn't look fully fit.



Carlo Ancelotti will hope Benzema is up to speed to face Alaves, who ended an 11-game run without a win at home to Valencia on February 13. Alaves are without their best defender, Victor Laguardia and it looks like the perfect moment for Real Madrid and Benzema to get back among the goals, Xinhua reports.







2. Valencia to frustrate Barcelona



FC Barcelona's visit to play Valencia is likely to produce a big contrast in styles with Barca looking to pressure high up the field and move the ball quickly against a rival that will look to break up the play in any way they can.



Valencia are the side that has the ball in play less than any other team in La Liga and Barca will have to be patient in a hostile Mestalla Stadium as Jose Bordalas' side uses all of their tricks to try and frustrate them.



Dani Alves and Gerard Pique are suspended for the visit and Valencia will almost certainly look to bully Eric Garcia, who may be a tidy footballer, but still looks lightweight when it comes to carrying out defensive tasks.







3. Atletico's struggles to continue against Osasuna



If Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone could have chosen a rival for his side to play this weekend as he looks to recover their confidence, he almost certainly would not have picked Osasuna. Atletico were lucky to claim a dramatic late winner against Getafe last weekend, but there was no way back after another poor display saw them beaten 1-0 at home by rock bottom Levante on February 16.



All of Atletico's ghosts came back to haunt them, poor defending, lack of cohesion in midfield and ineffective in attack and they will lose Mathias Cunha late on Saturday (Feb 19) to a knee injury.



Osasuna have shown themselves to be solid at the back and in the middle of the park and with Kike Garcia and Ante Budimir leading their attack, they will present the sort of physical challenge that Atletico have been losing in recent weeks.







4. Basque derby with Europe in the headlines



The Basque derby between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad on Sunday night (Feb 20) promises its usual levels of tension in a fixture that tends to always be close.



Athletic missed a chance to move within a point of the top-six when they lost 3-2 to Mallorca on February 14, with tired legs after their Copa del Rey clearly taking effect. However, they have had a rare week without a midweek fixture to prepare for this game, while Real Sociedad have a tough Europa League game in Leipzig on February 17.



Inigo Martinez will be back for Athletic after suspension and the former Real Sociedad captain will want to make up for his display in the first meeting this season when he was sent off and committed a penalty in a tense 1-1 draw.



--IANS



