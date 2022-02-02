Four more arrested in Shahdara sexual assault case

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi Police have made four fresh arrests in connection with the horrific sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the city's Shahdara area.



The police have so far arrested 16 people in connection with the case, including the four women held on Wednesday who have been identified as Komal, 25, Rekha, 36, Gudiya, 21, and Reena, 32 -- all residents of Kasturba Nagar, Delhi.



The incident, which sent chills down the spine of the people of the national capital, occurred on January 26 when the victim woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore her clothes, blackened her face, and then paraded her on the streets of Shahdara area with a garland of slippers.



Apart from extreme humiliation, the woman was also allegedly gangraped by three minor boys.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram had earlier told IANS that a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under an ACP rank officer has been formed for speedy and proper investigation of the crime.



Soon after the incident, a video of the victim woman being paraded on the streets with a blackened face and a mob cheering in the background went viral on social media, forcing the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.



Earlier in the day, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a summon to the Shahdara DCP seeking immediate protection for the rape survivor and her family. The Commission said the Delhi Police are yet to provide them with details of the measures being taken for her protection.



"Moreover, the CCTV footage of the whole incident was also sought by the Commission which has not been provided yet by Delhi Police," Maliwal said.



The DCW chief has met the survivor who has expressed fear for her life given the alleged criminal background of the accused persons. Her younger sister was also harassed and a separate FIR has been registered in the matter.



The Delhi Police have been given 48 hours to appear before the Commission with a detailed report of the measures being taken for the safety of the survivor and her family.



