Four injured in knife attack in France university

Paris, March 3 (IANS) Three students and one professor were injured in a knife attack at a university in Le Mans, France, local newspaper Le Figaro reported.



According to Le Figaro, a man entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon with a knife and injured the four persons, reports Xinhua news agency.



Local authorities announced that two students were assaulted, one professor received a punch from the individual and the third student got injured.



The suspect, in his twenties, is unknown to the police and may have mental issues.



During the attack, he didn't make any religious speech.



Classes were suspended for the rest of the day and a crisis unit was set up in the university for the students.



