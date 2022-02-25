Four, including 3 women booked for murder in UP

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 25 (IANS) Four people, including three women, have been booked for allegedly killing a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Muzaffarnagar district.



The body of Pushpa was found in an abandoned house in the Khandkwala village.



Her husband, Kunwarpal, alleged the victim was taken to the house in an auto-rickshaw by the accused.



Station house officer (SHO) K.P. Singh said that a case has been registered against accused Ameer Alam and three women on a complaint filed by Pushpa's husband.



The motive behind the crime is not yet clear, he added.



--IANS

