Four held for selling fake helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Jammu, March 18 (IANS) Four persons were arrested on Friday for duping people in the name of providing helicopter tickets to pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites.



Police sources said: "Jammu Cyber Police with the assistance of Rajasthan police arrested four persons for duping people in the name of providing helicopter tickets to pilgrims for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites".



The gang of fraudsters was offering fake online to and fro helicopter tickets to pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites. The gang members, along with the kingpin, have been arrested, they added.



