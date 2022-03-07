Four held for duping job aspirants of Rs 3 cr in TN

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police arrested four people, including a woman, for duping more than 100 people on the pretext of providing government jobs.



Renuka(48) of Nanmangalam, Gandhi(54) of Saidapet, Mohanraj(38) and Rajendran(33) of Teynampet were arrested on Sunday by the Central Crime Branch of the Tamil Nadu police. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody.



Police said that Renuka, the kingpin of the gang, had created a fake identity card as a Government officer and cheated people by showing it. The gang had employed agents across the state who contacted the job aspirants and took them to the gang which fleeced them.



The victims were promised government jobs in all departments including PWD, school education, government hospitals, and government secretariat. The gang conducted interviews outside the government departments and later took the candidates to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a check-up.



Few members of the gang would take the "outpatient" slips in the name of the job aspirant at the hospital and the candidate would be taken inside for a medical check-up. Police said that the hospital staff was not involved in this and conducted the health check-up as their duty. Police said that a few days after the medical check-up, the gang issues fake posting orders to the aspirants.



The gang members, especially Renuka and Mohanraj, would take photographs of them with the VIPs to convince the job aspirants that they are close to them. Police said that money in the range of Rs 50,000 to 3 lakhs was taken from the potential aspirants.



Police team headed by Assistant Commissioner, Surendran and Inspector Kalarani arrested the four and froze ten bank accounts belonging to them. A car, two bikes, and Rs 40 lakh worth of property documents were seized from them.



Inspector Kalarani, while speaking to IANS, said: "I don't know how people are falling into traps set by such cheats. Both Renuka and Mohanraj were arrested earlier in similar job cheating cases in 2018 at Pallikaranai and the gang according to our information has been operating since 2014."



She said that police is conducting several awareness programmes across the state warning people not to fall into the trap of job racketeers.



--IANS

