Four food delivery boys killed in Gurugram road accident

Gurugram, March 3 (IANS) Four food delivery agents were killed after a speeding car hit their bikes on Arjun Marg at Golf Course road here.



The accident occurred late Wednesday night when the victims -- identified as Govind (20) of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal (21) of Uttarakhand, Jitender Mondal (35) and Rajneesh (22) of Bihar -- were returning home.



Police said the victims suffered multiple injuries and were bleeding profusely.



"The victims were rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared brought dead," the police added.



The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon, the police said.



Police suspect the accused may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.



A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police added.



--IANS

