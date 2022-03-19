Four dead in separate drowning mishaps in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) Four persons drowned to death at three different locations in Odisha while taking bath after celebrating Holi.



According to sources, two youth drowned while taking bath in Indravati river in Koraput district, while two others died in similar mishaps in Cuttack and Keonjhar districts.



After playing Holi, the two youth in Koraput district went to the Bania ghat to take bath, where both lost balance and slipped into the deeper current of the river, the police said.



Soon after the incident, fire service personnel reached the spot and fished out the bodies. Both were declared dead by at the Kotpad community health centre.



Similarly, a youth in Cuttack drowned in the Mahanadi river near Korua ghat while taking bath. Another young boy drowned in a pond at Haridagotha under the town police limits of Keonjhar.



Meanwhile, the death toll in the drowning incident in Kharasrota river in Jajpur district rose to four as firemen recovered two more bodies on Saturday, officials said.



After playing Holi, seven youth went for a bath in the Kharasrota river near Badasuara village on Friday afternoon. Among them, six persons were swept away by the river. So far, four bodies have been recovered while search operation is on for the other two missing youth, an official said.



