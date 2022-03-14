Four Virat fans arrested for breaching security to click selfies

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Four fans of cricketer Virat Kohli have been taken into custody for breaching security cover to click selfies with their favourite star in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday.



According to police, an FIR has been filed against them in the Cubbon Park police station limits. The accused fans -- one from Kalaburagi and the others from Bengaluru -- will be produced before court.



They have been booked for trespassing and violating security protocols. The accused ran towards Virat Kohli all of a sudden, slipping past the security personnel to take selfies with the cricketer at around 10.15 pm on Sunday.



Though Virat obliged his fans, their misadventure has landed them in trouble.



The incident happened at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on the second day of the D/N Test between India and Sri Lanka.



The Cubbon Park police took them into custody immediately. Two of the accused are said to be minors.



Bengaluru is the second home for the Indian cricketer as his actress wife Anushka Sharma is from the city. The fans in Bengaluru have a special bond with Virat as he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.



--IANS



