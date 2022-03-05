Four K'taka districts achieve 100% full vaccination

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) To ramp up the vaccination drive in Karnataka, the state Health department is now targeting to ensure that the eligible population receives the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.



More than 10 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people in the state so far along with 100 per cent vaccination of people with the first dose.



Four districts in Karnataka -- Bengaluru Rural, Vijayapura, Kodagu and Gadag -- have achieved 100 per cent second dose vaccination.



The Gadag district administration ensured both vaccine doses to the eligible population of 7,75,000 and has vaccinated 7,90,593 people (including floating population), according to statistics released by the state Health and Family Welfare department.



As many as 8,31,395 persons have been identified and vaccinated in Bengaluru Rural district while 16,56,611 beneficiaries have been given both vaccine doses in Vijayapura district.



In Kodagu district 4,03,846 persons have been administered with both doses of vaccines.



These four districts achieved the vaccination target ahead of Bengaluru Urban district, which has managed to vaccinate 91 per cent of people in the city despite good infrastructure, workforce and facilities compared to the other four districts.



Raichur, considered as one of the most backward districts in Karnataka, has the least administration of second dose of vaccine at 89 per cent.



Despite the huge eligible population of 34,80,530, Belagavi district (98 per cent) is very close to achieving 100 per cent vaccination with both the doses. Kolar district has achieved 97 per cent of vaccination.



Mandya and Hassan districts are inching closer with 96 per cent of vaccination of the eligible population.



The state average in terms of vaccination stands at 94 per cent as far as the second dose is concerned.



State Health Minister, K. Sudhakar has congratulated the district administrations and health workers of the four districts for ensuring vaccination of all eligible population.



--IANS

mka/khz/