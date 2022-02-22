Four Army jawans injured in road accident in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) Four Army soldiers were injured on Tuesday when their vehicle met an accident in J&K's Baramulla district.



Police said four soldiers were injured in the accident in Choora area of Sopore in Baramulla district.



"The injured were immediately rushed to military hospital for treatment. Traffic on the road has been restored", police said.



